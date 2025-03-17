Left Menu

Iran Considers Trump's Letter Amid Tensions

Iran is considering a response to a proposal for nuclear talks sent by U.S. President Donald Trump via an Emirati official. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the proposal, calling it deceptive, while the foreign ministry awaits a thorough analysis before responding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:55 IST
Iran is poised to respond to a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, delivered through an Emirati official, regarding potential nuclear discussions. The Iranian foreign ministry announced its plans to address the letter after thorough examination.

This development follows Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's outright dismissal of the proposal. He described it as a 'deception' by Washington, signaling the ongoing tension between the two nations.

As diplomatic efforts face challenges, the world watches closely to see how Iran's leadership will navigate these complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

