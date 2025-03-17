Iran Considers Trump's Letter Amid Tensions

Iran is poised to respond to a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump, delivered through an Emirati official, regarding potential nuclear discussions. The Iranian foreign ministry announced its plans to address the letter after thorough examination.

This development follows Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's outright dismissal of the proposal. He described it as a 'deception' by Washington, signaling the ongoing tension between the two nations.

As diplomatic efforts face challenges, the world watches closely to see how Iran's leadership will navigate these complex international relations.

