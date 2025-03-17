Assault in Surendranagar: Mentally Unstable Man Tied and Beaten

A disturbing incident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has come to light as a mentally unstable man was allegedly tied and beaten by two individuals in Gambhoi village. The altercation began after the man reportedly yelled at a woman, leading to a violent response from the woman and another man.

The event was captured on a mobile phone and circulated on social media, showing the victim with his hands bound, being struck with wooden sticks. Police stated that the confrontation escalated after the woman asked the victim to stop shouting, which provoked him to hurl abuses.

Authorities have detained the accused, Ramilaben and Jayesh Mehta, under various legal sections including for causing hurt and wrongful confinement. The injured victim was promptly hospitalized and subsequently released following primary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)