Left Menu

Assault in Surendranagar: Mentally Unstable Man Tied and Beaten

A mentally unstable man was tied and beaten by two individuals in Gujarat's Surendranagar district after an altercation with a woman. A video of the incident, which occurred in Gambhoi village, surfaced and led to the arrest of the accused. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:20 IST
Assault in Surendranagar: Mentally Unstable Man Tied and Beaten
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has come to light as a mentally unstable man was allegedly tied and beaten by two individuals in Gambhoi village. The altercation began after the man reportedly yelled at a woman, leading to a violent response from the woman and another man.

The event was captured on a mobile phone and circulated on social media, showing the victim with his hands bound, being struck with wooden sticks. Police stated that the confrontation escalated after the woman asked the victim to stop shouting, which provoked him to hurl abuses.

Authorities have detained the accused, Ramilaben and Jayesh Mehta, under various legal sections including for causing hurt and wrongful confinement. The injured victim was promptly hospitalized and subsequently released following primary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025