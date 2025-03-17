Kashmir Officer Investigated After Protester Kicking Video Surfaces

An investigation has been launched by police authorities after a controversial video emerged, allegedly showing a police officer kicking a female protester in Kulgam district. The Kashmir Zone Police is taking the incident seriously, raising concerns about police conduct.

The Deputy Inspector General of the South Kashmir Range is tasked with investigating the Sunday's incident. A report is expected within ten days. Criticism has emerged from PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who condemned the officer's actions and called for accountability.

The protest erupted after a missing youth's body was recovered, with his brother's body found days prior. A search continues for a third missing individual, highlighting tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)