Kashmir Officer Investigated After Protester Kicking Video Surfaces

An inquiry is underway after a video showed a police officer kicking a woman protester in Kulgam district. The incident has sparked criticism and concerns over police conduct and is being investigated by the DIG South Kashmir Range. Protests arose following mysterious deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been launched by police authorities after a controversial video emerged, allegedly showing a police officer kicking a female protester in Kulgam district. The Kashmir Zone Police is taking the incident seriously, raising concerns about police conduct.

The Deputy Inspector General of the South Kashmir Range is tasked with investigating the Sunday's incident. A report is expected within ten days. Criticism has emerged from PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who condemned the officer's actions and called for accountability.

The protest erupted after a missing youth's body was recovered, with his brother's body found days prior. A search continues for a third missing individual, highlighting tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

