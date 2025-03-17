Rajasthan MP Challenges Mandatory Retina Scans in NREGA
Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat opposed mandatory retina scans in the NREGA scheme, citing cultural restrictions for women in his constituency. The move, according to Roat, undermines local customs as it requires women to remove their veils. He criticized recent procedural changes for weakening the scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat has raised objections against the mandate of retina scans in the NREGA scheme, arguing it conflicts with cultural norms in his constituency.
During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Roat voiced concerns that the requirement for women to uncover their faces for scans violates traditional practices where women keep their faces veiled before elder male relatives.
He further criticized recent adjustments introduced in the past five years, claiming they have compromised the integrity and effectiveness of the employment scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- MP
- Rajkumar Roat
- NREGA
- retina scan
- Zero Hour
- culture
- tradition
- veils
- Bharat Adivasi Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs
China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation
China Targets American Agriculture Amid New Tariff Battle
Tensions Rise as China Targets U.S. Agriculture Amid Trade War
Tattoo Controversy Sparks Outrage in Odisha: A Clash of Culture and Belief