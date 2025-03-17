Left Menu

Rajasthan MP Challenges Mandatory Retina Scans in NREGA

Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat opposed mandatory retina scans in the NREGA scheme, citing cultural restrictions for women in his constituency. The move, according to Roat, undermines local customs as it requires women to remove their veils. He criticized recent procedural changes for weakening the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:08 IST
Workers working in a project under MGNREGA in Odisha's Jajpur Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat has raised objections against the mandate of retina scans in the NREGA scheme, arguing it conflicts with cultural norms in his constituency.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Roat voiced concerns that the requirement for women to uncover their faces for scans violates traditional practices where women keep their faces veiled before elder male relatives.

He further criticized recent adjustments introduced in the past five years, claiming they have compromised the integrity and effectiveness of the employment scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

