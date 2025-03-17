Left Menu

Iran's Calculated Response to Trump's Diplomatic Overture

Iran is considering U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation for nuclear talks. While Iranian leaders express skepticism, a formal diplomatic response is planned. Iran critiques the U.S. for inconsistent actions by discussing talks but imposing sanctions. The debate centers on mutual respect and compliance with commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:58 IST
Iran's Calculated Response to Trump's Diplomatic Overture
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Iran will cautiously assess President Donald Trump's invitation for discussions, its foreign ministry stated on Monday. The ministry critiqued Washington for what it termed as mismatched dialogue proposals and actions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian labeled Trump's overtures as misleading, denouncing them as strategies of coercion. Despite their aversion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that an official diplomatic reply is forthcoming.

Baghaei highlighted the diplomatic inconsistencies emanating from the U.S., which professes readiness for dialogue while concurrently intensifying economic sanctions on Tehran. He emphasized that genuine negotiations necessitate mutual acknowledgment of interests and adherence to commitments, accusing the U.S. of employing diplomacy as mere strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025