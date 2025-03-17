Iran's Calculated Response to Trump's Diplomatic Overture
Iran is considering U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation for nuclear talks. While Iranian leaders express skepticism, a formal diplomatic response is planned. Iran critiques the U.S. for inconsistent actions by discussing talks but imposing sanctions. The debate centers on mutual respect and compliance with commitments.
Iran will cautiously assess President Donald Trump's invitation for discussions, its foreign ministry stated on Monday. The ministry critiqued Washington for what it termed as mismatched dialogue proposals and actions.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian labeled Trump's overtures as misleading, denouncing them as strategies of coercion. Despite their aversion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that an official diplomatic reply is forthcoming.
Baghaei highlighted the diplomatic inconsistencies emanating from the U.S., which professes readiness for dialogue while concurrently intensifying economic sanctions on Tehran. He emphasized that genuine negotiations necessitate mutual acknowledgment of interests and adherence to commitments, accusing the U.S. of employing diplomacy as mere strategy.
