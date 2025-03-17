Delhi Police Nab Notorious Associate of Neeraj Bawana Gang in High-Stakes Shootout

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police successfully apprehended Shubham, a pivotal figure in the Neeraj Bawana gang, following a shootout in Pul Prahladpur, south-east Delhi.

Shubham, aged 24, was caught with a pistol and a stolen bike after he attempted to escape during a vehicle checkpoint operation on MB Road, set up based on intelligence. Despite opening fire on the police, hitting a constable who was saved by a bulletproof vest, Shubham was injured in retaliation before being taken into custody at AIIMS for treatment.

Linked with crimes across south Delhi, Shubham’s arrest revealed his connections with the notorious Neeraj Bawana and Shibbu gangs, with a history involving attempted murder and arms offenses. His capture brings hope to curbing the gang violence that has plagued the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)