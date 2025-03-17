Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Lines in Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces advanced into southern Ukraine, penetrating Ukrainian defenses near Zaporizhzhia. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have taken the village of Stepove. Pro-Russian military blogger, Yuri Podolyaka, reported a breakthrough into Maly Shcherbaky. Verification by independent sources was not possible, and Ukraine has not commented.
On Monday, Russian forces advanced into southern Ukraine, breaking through part of the Ukrainian lines southeast of Zaporizhzhia. According to Russian officials and pro-Russian military bloggers, the Russian Defense Ministry stated it captured the village of Stepove, penetrating Ukrainian defenses.
Pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka reported that Russian forces managed to push further, entering the village of Maly Shcherbaky. This development marks a significant movement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, though these claims have not been independently verified.
Ukraine has yet to comment on the situation. The advances came after a prolonged Ukrainian incursion aimed at distracting Moscow's forces and creating leverage against President Vladimir Putin's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
