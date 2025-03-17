Left Menu

Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Lines in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces advanced into southern Ukraine, penetrating Ukrainian defenses near Zaporizhzhia. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have taken the village of Stepove. Pro-Russian military blogger, Yuri Podolyaka, reported a breakthrough into Maly Shcherbaky. Verification by independent sources was not possible, and Ukraine has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:48 IST
Russian Forces Break Through Ukrainian Lines in Zaporizhzhia
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

On Monday, Russian forces advanced into southern Ukraine, breaking through part of the Ukrainian lines southeast of Zaporizhzhia. According to Russian officials and pro-Russian military bloggers, the Russian Defense Ministry stated it captured the village of Stepove, penetrating Ukrainian defenses.

Pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka reported that Russian forces managed to push further, entering the village of Maly Shcherbaky. This development marks a significant movement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, though these claims have not been independently verified.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the situation. The advances came after a prolonged Ukrainian incursion aimed at distracting Moscow's forces and creating leverage against President Vladimir Putin's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025