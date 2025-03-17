Left Menu

Seoul Seeks Kyiv's Aid on North Korean POWs in Ukraine Conflict

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, discussed North Korean POWs in a call with Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha. With over 3,000 North Korean troops reportedly killed or injured in Russia, Ukraine captured two soldiers, marking the first live captures from their contingent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:00 IST
Seoul Seeks Kyiv's Aid on North Korean POWs in Ukraine Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Korea is actively seeking the cooperation of Ukraine in managing North Korean prisoners of war amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine accompanied by Russian forces. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized this initiative during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, as publicly noted by South Korea's foreign ministry.

Reports from Ukraine, the U.S., and South Korea have indicated that North Korea has deployed significant troop numbers to support Russian operations in Ukraine, marking Pyongyang's first substantial wartime involvement since the 1950s. Cho reiterated Seoul's commitment to providing for the Ukrainian populace and stated that South Korea would accept any North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine, should they choose to relocate to South Korea.

The emerging situation is marked by Kyiv's reports that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been either killed or injured while serving in Russia. Despite these significant losses, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff suspect North Korea plans to send additional forces to the conflict front with Ukraine. This follows Ukraine's announcement of capturing two North Korean soldiers, the first such event since these forces entered the war last year in Autumn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025