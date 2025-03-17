Seoul Seeks Kyiv's Aid on North Korean POWs in Ukraine Conflict

South Korea is actively seeking the cooperation of Ukraine in managing North Korean prisoners of war amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine accompanied by Russian forces. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized this initiative during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, as publicly noted by South Korea's foreign ministry.

Reports from Ukraine, the U.S., and South Korea have indicated that North Korea has deployed significant troop numbers to support Russian operations in Ukraine, marking Pyongyang's first substantial wartime involvement since the 1950s. Cho reiterated Seoul's commitment to providing for the Ukrainian populace and stated that South Korea would accept any North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine, should they choose to relocate to South Korea.

The emerging situation is marked by Kyiv's reports that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been either killed or injured while serving in Russia. Despite these significant losses, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff suspect North Korea plans to send additional forces to the conflict front with Ukraine. This follows Ukraine's announcement of capturing two North Korean soldiers, the first such event since these forces entered the war last year in Autumn.

