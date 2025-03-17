Karnataka's War on Drugs: A Zero Tolerance Approach
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced the state's zero-tolerance policy on drugs following the Mangaluru police's seizure of MDMA worth Rs 75 crore. The arrests were a result of a meticulous operation, and further actions will strengthen efforts to eradicate the drug menace across the state.
Karnataka's commitment to combatting drug trafficking took center stage in the Legislative Assembly, as Home Minister G Parameshwara declared the government's zero-tolerance policy on drugs. The announcement came after Mangaluru police successfully seized 37.870 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 75 crore, with the arrest of two South African nationals.
The operation, hailed as the largest drug haul in Karnataka, underscores an ongoing crackdown in response to mounting pressure to curb the drug problem. Lawmakers across party lines commended the operation, urging further stringent measures to address the issue's spread to even taluk levels.
Speaker U T Khader and other local politicians highlighted the importance of continued vigilance and thorough investigations to dismantle the drug network effectively. The government's stance represents a critical step toward protecting Karnataka's communities from the adverse impacts of drug abuse and trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
