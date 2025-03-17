Adityanath Criticizes Banerjee Over Maha Kumbh and Law & Order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks on the Maha Kumbh, labeling it as a 'festival of death.' He pointed to her inability to manage a recent communal clash in her state during Holi.

Speaking at a loan distribution event in Saharanpur under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana, Adityanath highlighted the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where over 66 crore devotees gathered without any criminal incidents.

Adityanath lashed out at Banerjee's law and order management, noting that while festivals in West Bengal require curfews, Uttar Pradesh celebrates them joyfully and without restrictions. He emphasized that effective governance should focus on teamwork and public sentiment, rather than societal division.

(With inputs from agencies.)