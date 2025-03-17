Court Orders Police to Share Chargesheet in Jal Board Vandalism Case

A Delhi court issued a directive on Monday for the police to supply AAP leader Raghav Chadha with a copy of the supplementary chargesheet related to the 2020 vandalism incident at the Delhi Jal Board office.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal made the decision following Chadha's request for oversight of the investigation. This case involves BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, BJP leader Adesh Gupta, and others.

The court has set a hearing date for April 7. The Delhi Police initially filed an FIR citing violations of Covid norms during the Dec 24, 2020, incident allegedly orchestrated by then BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)