CPGRAMS February 2025 Report: Over 50,000 Grievances Resolved, Success Stories Highlight Effective Redressal

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 31st monthly report for the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for February 2025, providing key insights into grievance redressal across States and Union Territories.

Key Findings from the Report:

Total grievances resolved: 50,088 grievances were redressed in February 2025.

50,088 grievances were redressed in February 2025. Total grievances received: 52,464 cases were filed during the month.

52,464 cases were filed during the month. Pending grievances: As of February 28, 2025 , 1,90,994 grievances remain unresolved across various States/UTs.

As of , remain unresolved across various States/UTs. New registrations: 47,599 new users signed up on CPGRAMS in February, with Uttar Pradesh leading with 7,312 registrations.

State-Wise Performance and CSC Integration

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of grievances in February 2025, receiving 21,763 complaints .

recorded the highest number of grievances in February 2025, receiving . Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat led in grievance resolution, closing 21,511 and 2,916 cases , respectively.

led in grievance resolution, closing , respectively. 12 States/UTs received more than 1,000 grievances in February, while 13 States/UTs successfully disposed of over 1,000 cases.

received more than 1,000 grievances in February, while successfully disposed of over 1,000 cases. CPGRAMS' integration with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal has expanded accessibility, enabling grievance registration through over 5 lakh CSCs and 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). In February, 5,580 grievances were registered via CSCs, with Uttar Pradesh (1,697 grievances) and Punjab (838 grievances) leading the count.

Decline in Monthly Disposal Rate

The report notes a decrease in grievance disposal rate, dropping from 58,586 cases resolved in January 2025 to 50,088 cases in February. Additionally, 23 States/UTs had over 1,000 pending grievances at the end of the month.

Sevottam Scheme and Capacity Building

The report also reviews grants allocated under the Sevottam Scheme for improving public service delivery. Over the last three financial years (2022-23 to 2024-25), 756 training courses have been conducted, training approximately 24,942 officers to enhance grievance redressal mechanisms.

Success Stories: Effective Grievance Resolution in Action

The report highlights five notable cases demonstrating the system's impact:

Correction of Bank Details for PM-SVANidhi Loan: Shri Sudhanshu Sharma faced an issue with incorrect bank details in his PM-SVANidhi Yojana loan application. Authorities coordinated with the bank to rectify the issue, ensuring his ₹10,000 loan was successfully disbursed. His fast-food business was revived due to the timely intervention. Issuance of Disability Certificate: Shri Devendra Sharma from Shivpuri had been awaiting his Disability Certificate for three months. During the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign, authorities expedited the process, ensuring immediate issuance of the certificate. Land Record Name Transfer Delay: Shri Rajesh Singh Dangi from Gram Panchayat Pachawali had been waiting for a name transfer in land records. During an administrative camp, officials resolved his request, handing over the updated document. Old-Age Pension Disbursement: Shri Nathuram Vishwakarma had applied for an old-age pension but had not received approval. Authorities processed his application during the campaign, issuing him an approval certificate on the spot. Delayed Insurance Claim Settlement: Shri Akash Yadav of Village Toda, Tehsil Chinor had been awaiting an insurance claim for his deceased buffalo. The Animal Husbandry Department of Gwalior intervened, ensuring his claim was processed after multiple follow-ups with the insurance company.

The February 2025 CPGRAMS report highlights the ongoing efforts of the government in strengthening grievance redressal systems, leveraging digital integration with CSC portals, and enhancing citizen satisfaction through timely interventions. While a decline in disposal rates is noted, success stories reflect the impact of proactive grievance resolution across States and UTs.