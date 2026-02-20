Left Menu

NDA's Pivotal Push: Transforming Kerala Politics

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that the upcoming Kerala Assembly election is crucial for political change. The NDA aims to contest all 140 seats, focusing on development and security. With increased public confidence, the NDA is poised for a significant victory, challenging the current political order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has described the approaching Kerala Assembly election as a transformative moment. Speaking at the inauguration of the NDA state election committee office, Chandrasekhar emphasized the NDA's ambition to clinch victory and overhaul the political landscape of Kerala.

He asserted that the NDA will field candidates across all 140 Assembly seats, advocating for themes of development, faith protection, and security. With the rallying cry 'What has not changed will now change,' the alliance seeks to spark inclusive progress, he added.

BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar criticized the state government's actions on nativity certificates, suggesting they could enable illegal migration. He contended that the NDA is well-positioned to ascend to power, following gains in local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

