Daniela Maier Strikes Gold in Women's Skicross at Winter Olympics

At the Winter Olympics, Daniela Maier from Germany clinched the gold medal in the women's skicross event, outperforming her rivals, including Swiss athlete Fanny Smith, who took silver. Maier demonstrated tactical prowess in the four-woman race, maintaining her lead on the challenging Livigno course.

Maier's victory in her second Olympic outing adds to her collection, enhancing the bronze medal she earned in 2022. Despite Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, the defending champion, securing bronze after a slow start, Maier's performance stood out in the field featuring the top skicross women's athletes globally.

Notably, Maier and Smith have a history of contentious finishes, previously clashing over a judging decision during the 2022 finals. The race jury's contested verdict then was overturned, underscoring the competitive edge between these top-tier skiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)