Security Forces Launch Search in Rajouri Forest

On Monday, security forces initiated a search operation in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a report from a retired serviceman, who spotted two suspiciously-dressed individuals.

The ex-soldier, while gathering fodder for his goats near Gandeh village in the Sunderbani sector, noticed the individuals moving towards the hilltop.

A coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and eventually the army, has not yet resulted in locating the suspects, as the operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)