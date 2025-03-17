Rajasthan Governor Advocates Transparency and Ethics for Future Officers

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called on trainee officers to embrace transparency and integrity in their forthcoming roles within the administrative and accounting services. Addressing the 2024 batch trainees at the Raj Bhavan, Bagde emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests while executing their duties.

The Governor stressed the need for officers to blend ethical values with effective time management, aiming to enhance public welfare through state services. He urged them to actively engage in implementing development schemes designed to benefit the public.

Drawing inspiration from Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Bagde praised Mavalankar's role in establishing parliamentary traditions and decorum in India's public administration. The Governor encouraged trainees to contribute significantly to the state's and country's future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)