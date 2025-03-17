Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Overview
This content outlines a detailed schedule of significant global political and economic events happening across various countries. The schedule includes visits by political leaders, government meetings, ministerial conferences, and international observance days, providing a snapshot of key activities around the world in the coming months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:11 IST
Among the highlights are visits by political leaders such as Britain's Foreign Secretary and Canada's Prime Minister. Important multilateral meetings include EU Foreign and Finance Minister gatherings and the World Health Organization's press briefings.
The calendar also notes significant days like World Water Day and elections in countries like Gabon and Ecuador, providing an exhaustive outline of international activities scheduled for the upcoming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
