Global Political and Economic Events: A Comprehensive Overview

A detailed overview of major global political and economic events is provided, capturing a wide range of international engagements and observances.

Among the highlights are visits by political leaders such as Britain's Foreign Secretary and Canada's Prime Minister. Important multilateral meetings include EU Foreign and Finance Minister gatherings and the World Health Organization's press briefings.

The calendar also notes significant days like World Water Day and elections in countries like Gabon and Ecuador, providing an exhaustive outline of international activities scheduled for the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)