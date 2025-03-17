Left Menu

Telegram CEO's Legal Struggles: From France to Dubai

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov relocated from France to Dubai amid ongoing legal investigations into alleged criminal activities facilitated by his messaging app. Previously detained in Paris, Durov faced charges related to the platform's misuse. He expressed gratitude for his release and maintained Telegram's compliance with legal obligations.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced his relocation from France to Dubai while facing an investigation regarding criminal activities on his app. The disclosure came through his Telegram channel, highlighting his recent legal journey and current status.

Durov was detained last year in Paris, where French authorities charged him preliminarily for allegedly allowing criminal activity on Telegram. He was restricted from leaving France during the investigation and had to adhere to strict reporting conditions.

French authorities accuse Telegram of facilitating illegal activities, such as child sexual abuse material and drug trafficking, and criticized its lack of cooperation. Despite these allegations, Durov expressed gratitude for being allowed to return, asserting Telegram's legal compliance.

Latest News

