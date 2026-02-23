Delhi Police Dismantles International Drug Trafficking Syndicate

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate with alleged connections to the United Kingdom, leading to the seizure of over 18 lakh psychotropic tablets valued at Rs 9 crore in the black market, a senior officer disclosed on Monday.

This operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals, unmasking a sophisticated pharmaceutical drug network that exploited logistics companies, courier services, and export shipments to smuggle prohibited medications overseas.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh, the investigation began on October 7 last year, uncovering a supply chain that linked from local distribution to international shipment, culminating in a significant raid that recovered a massive haul of illicit tablets at Mundra Port, Gujarat.

