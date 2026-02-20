Key Supplier Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

An alleged key player in a significant interstate drug trafficking network, Pradeep Kumar, also known as Ranta, was apprehended. He had evaded capture for more than a year and a half following the arrest of the network's alleged head, Shahi Mahatma. Kumar, residing in Shimla's Bijauri village, was implicated in distributing adulterated heroin, known locally as 'chitta', particularly in the district's Rohru area.

The Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, highlighted the breakthrough made on September 19, 2024, when Mudassir Ahmed Mochi from Jammu and Kashmir was caught with a substantial quantity of heroin. This arrest hinted at a broader interstate operation, culminating in the arrest of Shahi Mahatma, a former apple grower turned narcotics kingpin, controlling a substantial drug distribution network across Shimla.

Since the inception of the investigation, 57 individuals tied to the network have been detained. Ranta, a critical supplier, managed to avoid arrest until a dedicated police team captured him in February 2025. The sophisticated operation involved securing transactions through UPI, verifying buyers via PAN and Aadhaar, and discreetly delivering drugs. Mahatma's network has since been significantly disrupted through these arrests.

