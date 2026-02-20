Left Menu

Key Supplier Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

Pradeep Kumar, a significant link in an interstate drug network led by Shahi Mahatma, was arrested after evading law enforcement for over 18 months. Kumar was deeply involved in distributing adulterated heroin in Shimla, contributing significantly to the network's operations. Investigations have uncovered numerous arrests linked to this extensive drug ring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:41 IST
Key Supplier Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Pradeep Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged key player in a significant interstate drug trafficking network, Pradeep Kumar, also known as Ranta, was apprehended. He had evaded capture for more than a year and a half following the arrest of the network's alleged head, Shahi Mahatma. Kumar, residing in Shimla's Bijauri village, was implicated in distributing adulterated heroin, known locally as 'chitta', particularly in the district's Rohru area.

The Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, highlighted the breakthrough made on September 19, 2024, when Mudassir Ahmed Mochi from Jammu and Kashmir was caught with a substantial quantity of heroin. This arrest hinted at a broader interstate operation, culminating in the arrest of Shahi Mahatma, a former apple grower turned narcotics kingpin, controlling a substantial drug distribution network across Shimla.

Since the inception of the investigation, 57 individuals tied to the network have been detained. Ranta, a critical supplier, managed to avoid arrest until a dedicated police team captured him in February 2025. The sophisticated operation involved securing transactions through UPI, verifying buyers via PAN and Aadhaar, and discreetly delivering drugs. Mahatma's network has since been significantly disrupted through these arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026