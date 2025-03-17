Controversy Surrounds Inquiry into Lucy Letby's Conviction
The inquiry into British nurse Lucy Letby's murder conviction of newborns faces potential suspension following requests from hospital managers and politicians. Letby, convicted in 2023, is Britain's most prolific serial child killer. The inquiry examines failure in detection, but questions on conviction are rising. New legal challenges argue flawed evidence.
The inquiry into the conviction of British nurse Lucy Letby for the murder of newborns may face a pause after requests from hospital authorities and politicians. Letby, aged 35, was convicted in 2023 for murdering seven infants between June 2015 and June 2016, marking her as Britain's most prolific serial child killer of recent times.
The shocking case prompted the government to initiate an inquiry last September, scrutinizing the undetected killings and hospital responses to concerns before her arrest. Though the inquiry maintains Letby's guilt is not in question, new challenges have arisen from politicians and medical experts challenging her convictions.
As discussions on suspending the inquiry take place, the inquiry chair, Judge Kathryn Thirlwall, considers various submissions, including those from Letby's newly appointed legal representatives who argue flawed prosecution evidence. These developments coincide with police broadening their investigation into hospital practices to include potential gross negligence manslaughter.
