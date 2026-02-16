LDF's Resilience and the Political Challenges Ahead in Kerala
CPI(M) General Secretary, M A Baby, addresses the temporary setback of the LDF in recent Kerala local body polls. He compares it to Argentina's initial loss in the World Cup but eventual championship victory, implying LDF will succeed in upcoming assembly elections. Baby criticizes the NDA government's policies and plans protests.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby insisted on Monday that the ruling LDF's setback in the recent Kerala local body elections was a temporary hiccup, forecasting a victorious outcome in the forthcoming assembly polls. Drawing a parallel with football, Baby compared it to Argentina's World Cup journey, where an initial defeat led to eventual success.
According to Baby, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar echoed the sentiment, suggesting Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership will retain power in Kerala. Aiyar's supportive stance, despite criticism from the Congress leadership, was framed as reflective of public opinion.
Criticizing the NDA government, Baby targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over trade agreements, alleging assaults on India's sovereignty. He committed CPI(M) to collaborative agitation against controversial policies, including planned marches and campaigns in northern India, rallying against labor codes and divisive national orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kesavan Slams Aiyar's LDF Victory Prediction, Questions Congress Leadership
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Scathing Words Spark Congress Controversy
Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Controversy with Praise for Kerala's LDF Government
India's Agriculture Secures $400 Billion Boost from US-EU Trade Agreements
Political Firestorm: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Controversy Over Kerala Polls