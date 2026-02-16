Left Menu

LDF's Resilience and the Political Challenges Ahead in Kerala

CPI(M) General Secretary, M A Baby, addresses the temporary setback of the LDF in recent Kerala local body polls. He compares it to Argentina's initial loss in the World Cup but eventual championship victory, implying LDF will succeed in upcoming assembly elections. Baby criticizes the NDA government's policies and plans protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:40 IST
LDF's Resilience and the Political Challenges Ahead in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby insisted on Monday that the ruling LDF's setback in the recent Kerala local body elections was a temporary hiccup, forecasting a victorious outcome in the forthcoming assembly polls. Drawing a parallel with football, Baby compared it to Argentina's World Cup journey, where an initial defeat led to eventual success.

According to Baby, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar echoed the sentiment, suggesting Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership will retain power in Kerala. Aiyar's supportive stance, despite criticism from the Congress leadership, was framed as reflective of public opinion.

Criticizing the NDA government, Baby targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over trade agreements, alleging assaults on India's sovereignty. He committed CPI(M) to collaborative agitation against controversial policies, including planned marches and campaigns in northern India, rallying against labor codes and divisive national orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026