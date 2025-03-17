Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia

A devastating blaze at a crowded nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, has resulted in 59 deaths, marking the country's deadliest incident in recent history. The state prosecutor revealed that the establishment was operating with just a singular emergency exit, which was locked during the time of the fire, exacerbating the tragedy.

The fire erupted amid a hip hop concert, ignited by sparks from flares that set alight the flammable ceiling. Panic ensued as patrons scrambled for the single locked exit. Authorities have since arrested 20 individuals, including government officials and the venue's manager, under charges related to serious offences against public security.

The Prime Minister disclosed an illegal issuance of the club's license by the economy ministry, vowing to hold those responsible accountable. Meanwhile, a nationwide week of mourning has been declared, with international medical assistance being sought to treat victims of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)