Tragic Shooting in ITBP Ranks: A Constable's Deadly Act

A tragic incident unfolded at Chhattisgarh's Raipur district when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable allegedly shot dead his superior following a heated argument.

The shooting occurred at the ITBP 38th battalion headquarters. Constable Saroj Kumar Yadav is accused of firing 20 rounds from his service weapon, killing ASI Devender Singh Dahiya on the spot.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the shooting, while similar past incidents in Chhattisgarh raise concerns about safety within armed forces camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)