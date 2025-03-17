Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in ITBP Ranks: A Constable's Deadly Act

An ITBP constable allegedly shot and killed his senior after a heated argument at the ITBP 38th battalion headquarters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The accused, Saroj Kumar Yadav, fired 20 rounds from his service weapon, resulting in the death of ASI Devender Singh Dahiya. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:10 IST
Tragic Shooting in ITBP Ranks: A Constable's Deadly Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Chhattisgarh's Raipur district when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable allegedly shot dead his superior following a heated argument.

The shooting occurred at the ITBP 38th battalion headquarters. Constable Saroj Kumar Yadav is accused of firing 20 rounds from his service weapon, killing ASI Devender Singh Dahiya on the spot.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the shooting, while similar past incidents in Chhattisgarh raise concerns about safety within armed forces camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025