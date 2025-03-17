Thames Water Secures Debt Lifeline Amid Legal Hurdles

Thames Water, the UK's leading water provider, announced its $3.9 billion debt lifeline is set to proceed after the Court of Appeal dismissed challenges against it. This decision temporarily removes the threat of a state rescue, enabling the company to stabilize its finances.

Two appeals, raised by junior creditors and a public interest group led by lawmaker Charlie Maynard, argued the loan favored senior creditors while imposing a hefty 9.75% interest rate. Despite the legal victory, Thames Water still faces substantial hurdles, including restructuring its $18 billion debt and addressing public criticism over sewage pollution.

The company's CEO, Chris Weston, affirmed the commitment to strengthening financial foundations, ensuring better outcomes for customers and the environment, and seeking new capital. Senior creditors, including notable firms like Aberdeen and Apollo Global Management, support the ongoing turnaround efforts amidst plans for long-term ownership change.

