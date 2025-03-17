Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: A Global Effort for Peace in Ukraine

A coalition of more than 30 countries, spearheaded by Britain and France, plans to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia is reached. Discussions are ongoing despite Russia's opposition to NATO-related forces. The coalition seeks security guarantees to prevent further conflicts.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:37 IST
A coalition of over 30 countries is prepared to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This initiative follows efforts by Britain and France to establish a peacekeeping plan amid ongoing negotiations led by U.S. President Donald Trump with Russia.

The coalition, referred to as a 'coalition of the willing,' includes a significant number of countries offering varied capabilities. However, Russia has expressed resistance to NATO-affiliated forces being stationed in Ukraine, a position reiterated despite continuous diplomatic engagements.

Military planning discussions are being conducted to address the operational details, including rules of engagement. Prime Minister Starmer recently convened a virtual meeting with global leaders to rally support for the coalition, with further meetings planned in Britain to finalize peacekeeping strategies. Meanwhile, Britain and France are urging the U.S. for security assurances against potential Russian aggression.

