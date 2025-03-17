Call for PESA Implementation Stronger Than Ever in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a prominent coalition advocating for people's rights, has called on the state government to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, known as PESA, in a bid to bolster democratic values in Jharkhand.

At a recent press conference, JJM demanded that the Jharkhand Panchayat Raj Act (JPRA) of 2001 be amended to incorporate all provisions of PESA. They highlighted the need for changes in the draft of the PESA state rules.

Aloka Kujur, a JJM member, stressed that JPRA must align with the customary laws and traditions of the Scheduled Areas, as per PESA. Fellow member Dinesh Murmu pointed out that several rights and sections in JPRA do not reflect PESA's core principles.

