NHRC India Successfully Concludes Internship Programme: Empowering Future Human Rights Defenders

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, successfully concluded its two-week online short-term internship programme, which commenced on the 3rd of March, 2025. The programme saw the participation of 67 students from various universities across India, including those from remote and far-flung regions. This initiative provided an invaluable platform for students to enhance their understanding of human rights and their application in real-world scenarios.

A Rigorous Selection Process and Comprehensive Learning Experience

In his valedictory address, NHRC India Member, Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, congratulated the interns on completing the programme. He emphasized the meticulous selection process that identified individuals who demonstrated a keen passion for human rights. He noted that this internship was designed as a foundational course to empower students with the knowledge and skills required to evolve as human rights defenders.

Justice Sarangi highlighted the significance of continuous learning and the crucial role of Human Rights Institutions globally. He encouraged the interns to apply their newfound knowledge to serve humanity, irrespective of the specific human rights issues they choose to champion. He reiterated that human rights advocacy is a lifelong commitment and urged the interns to stay dedicated to the cause.

Key Takeaways from the Internship Programme

Lt Col Virender Singh, Director, NHRC, India, presented the detailed internship report, outlining the various facets covered in the programme. Interns attended insightful sessions conducted by senior NHRC officials, human rights experts, and representatives from civil society organizations. These sessions addressed a wide range of human rights issues, including the rights of marginalized communities, gender equality, legal frameworks, and mechanisms for safeguarding fundamental rights.

A distinctive feature of this programme was its practical exposure component. Despite being an online initiative, the interns were taken on virtual tours to significant institutions such as Tihar Jail, a police station, and the Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Delhi. These virtual excursions provided them with a deeper understanding of the functioning of law enforcement agencies, correctional institutions, and shelters for vulnerable populations. The experience allowed the interns to witness firsthand the challenges faced by different sections of society and the measures undertaken to uphold human rights.

Competitions and Recognitions

To foster engagement and analytical thinking, the NHRC organised several competitions as part of the internship. The results were announced during the valedictory session, where winners were acknowledged for their exceptional performances. The competitions included:

Book Review Competition – Encouraging interns to critically analyze and review books focused on human rights themes.

– Encouraging interns to critically analyze and review books focused on human rights themes. Group Research Project Presentation – Providing students an opportunity to conduct in-depth research and present findings on contemporary human rights issues.

– Providing students an opportunity to conduct in-depth research and present findings on contemporary human rights issues. Declamation Competition – Enhancing public speaking skills and encouraging interns to articulate their perspectives on pressing human rights topics.

Justice Sarangi and other NHRC officials lauded the enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the interns throughout the programme. Their active participation in discussions, presentations, and competitions reflected their dedication to understanding and advocating for human rights.

A Call to Action for the Future

As the internship concluded, the NHRC urged participants to take their learning beyond the programme and apply it in their academic, professional, and personal lives. Justice Sarangi emphasized that human rights protection is a collective responsibility, and the knowledge gained through this internship should be leveraged to create a just and equitable society.

The NHRC, India continues to play a pivotal role in educating and empowering the youth, shaping the next generation of human rights defenders. With initiatives like this internship, the commission reaffirms its commitment to fostering a culture of human rights awareness and advocacy across the country.

The successful completion of this internship marks yet another milestone in NHRC India's ongoing efforts to engage with students and young professionals, nurturing their potential to contribute meaningfully to the field of human rights. As these 67 interns step forward, armed with newfound knowledge and awareness, they carry the torch of human rights advocacy into the future, ensuring that justice, dignity, and equality remain at the forefront of societal progress.