Former Georgian President Saakashvili's Imprisonment Extended Amidst Controversy

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has received an additional prison sentence, now totaling 12½ years, on charges that he and his defense argue are politically motivated. The new sentence pertains to illegal border crossing, and he continues to claim his sentences are unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:03 IST
  • Georgia

In a contentious legal decision, a Georgian court has extended the prison sentence of former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a total of 12½ years. Saakashvili denounced the verdict, calling it illegal and claiming the charges are politically motivated.

Saakashvili, president from 2004 to 2013, initially faced sentences on abuse of power and embezzlement charges. On Monday, he received an additional four years and six months for illegal border crossing, bringing his total imprisonment to 12½ years.

Despite his imprisonment, Saakashvili continues to assert his innocence, arguing that the current government, led by the Georgian Dream party, is manipulating the judiciary for political purposes. He remains determined to fight against what he describes as unjust sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

