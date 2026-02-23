Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

On Tuesday, Bhopal will be at the heart of a significant political showdown as Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, address farmers at the 'Kisan Maha Chaupal'. This event is a pointed protest against the interim trade agreement between India and the United States, which Congress argues threatens the livelihoods of Indian farmers.

The party has undertaken extensive preparations for the event at Jawahar Chowk. Party functionaries have visited villages across the region, aiming to highlight the potential negative impact of this trade agreement on India's farming community. Senior Congress leaders have utilized social media to urge farmers and the public to participate in this crucial gatherin