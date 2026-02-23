Justice Department Fights Gag Order in Trump Document Case

A U.S. District Judge has officially stopped the Justice Department from making public a prosecutor's report concerning the criminal case involving former President Donald Trump. The case accused Trump of unlawfully keeping classified documents after his presidency.

The judge determined that revealing the report would constitute a 'manifest injustice' to Trump and his former associates, who faced charges alongside him. The report details substantial allegations, but the case was dismissed before it could go to a jury, leaving critical information undisclosed.

Trump, along with his personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago manager Carlos de Oliveira, pled not guilty to all accusations. They successfully appealed to the judge, Aileen Cannon, to block the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report outlining the rationale for the charges.

