Justice Department Fights Gag Order in Trump Document Case

A U.S. judge has permanently barred the Justice Department from releasing a report on the criminal case against Donald Trump for allegedly retaining classified documents. The decision prevents public access to details of the case, which was dismissed without reaching a jury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge has officially stopped the Justice Department from making public a prosecutor's report concerning the criminal case involving former President Donald Trump. The case accused Trump of unlawfully keeping classified documents after his presidency.

The judge determined that revealing the report would constitute a 'manifest injustice' to Trump and his former associates, who faced charges alongside him. The report details substantial allegations, but the case was dismissed before it could go to a jury, leaving critical information undisclosed.

Trump, along with his personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago manager Carlos de Oliveira, pled not guilty to all accusations. They successfully appealed to the judge, Aileen Cannon, to block the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report outlining the rationale for the charges.

