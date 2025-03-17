Left Menu

Safeguarding the Ancestral: Concerns Over NRI Property Grabs

BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has raised concerns over increasing cases of property grabs targeting NRIs in India. He emphasized the importance of protecting these properties and suggested detailed mapping to prevent encroachment. Additional concerns were raised by SP's Suman regarding foreign funds influencing Indian elections.

BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has sounded the alarm regarding the growing issue of non-resident Indians (NRIs) facing illegal property encroachments in India. Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Sandhu underscored the vital contributions of India's 3.5 crore NRIs both in the nation's history and its economic development today, with NRIs being pivotal in the quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Sandhu highlighted that the emotional ties and immense remittances these NRIs bring are at risk due to the increasing cases of property grabs. He called for systematic mapping of these properties to curb the menace and emphasized the need for government responsibility in ensuring the rights and security of NRI-owned properties, urging confidence in the Indian system.

In parallel, SP member Ramji Lal Suman expressed urgent concern over allegations of foreign financial influence on Indian elections, spotlighting statements attributed to US President Donald Trump. Suman urged for transparency and highlighted the lack of communication from the Prime Minister on such pressing issues, advocating for a clear statement from the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

