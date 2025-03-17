Left Menu

Tragic Unveiling in Assam: The Deadly Toll of Spurious Liquor

In Assam's Golaghat district, the bodies of two individuals were investigated after locals claimed their deaths were caused by spurious country-made liquor. Protests erupted demanding action against illegal liquor sales, which allegedly caused at least 10 deaths in the past year. Authorities are probing these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Golaghat district, local unrest has flared following the exhumation of a man's body in a tea garden on Monday. The deceased, among two who died over the weekend, are suspected victims of spurious country-made liquor, raising alarms among residents.

Officials revealed that the two men, Rajesh Telenga and Shankar Telenga, from Lattakoojan tea estate, passed away in circumstances now under investigation. Rajesh's body was exhumed for examination on Monday, while Shankar's remains had already been sent for post-mortem after his Sunday demise.

Amidst rising tensions, villagers took to the streets demanding swift action against illegal liquor sales, claiming that alcohol-related fatalities, totaling at least 10 in the past year, are a grave concern. Authorities have pledged to scrutinize these claims thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

