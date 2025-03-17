Tensions Rise at the Syrian-Lebanese Border

Syrian and Lebanese troops became embroiled in a new series of clashes along the northeast Lebanon border, exchanging fire amid escalating tensions. The confrontation, which began overnight and extended into Monday, is the latest in a line of conflicts in the region.

Frictions intensified following the overthrow of Syria's Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels. Accusations have emerged against Hezbollah for crossing into Syrian territory and killing three soldiers, a claim Hezbollah denies. Instead, a Lebanese source suggests the Syrians were the initial aggressors, resulting in their deaths by armed locals fearing an attack.

In retaliation, Syrian troops shelled Lebanese border areas, prompting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to demand a military response. The Lebanese army returned fire, reinforced border defenses, and transferred the deceased soldiers back to Syria. Meanwhile, Syrian forces continued to fortify their positions at the border, raising concerns of further violence.

