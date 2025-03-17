Left Menu

Tensions Rise at the Syrian-Lebanese Border

Syrian and Lebanese troops exchanged gunfire amid fresh clashes at the border. Conflicts have increased since an Islamist rebel takeover in Syria. Accusations arose against Hezbollah, countered by Lebanese and Syrian narratives. Syrian Army responses have escalated, prompting Lebanese military and political actions to prevent further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian and Lebanese troops became embroiled in a new series of clashes along the northeast Lebanon border, exchanging fire amid escalating tensions. The confrontation, which began overnight and extended into Monday, is the latest in a line of conflicts in the region.

Frictions intensified following the overthrow of Syria's Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels. Accusations have emerged against Hezbollah for crossing into Syrian territory and killing three soldiers, a claim Hezbollah denies. Instead, a Lebanese source suggests the Syrians were the initial aggressors, resulting in their deaths by armed locals fearing an attack.

In retaliation, Syrian troops shelled Lebanese border areas, prompting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to demand a military response. The Lebanese army returned fire, reinforced border defenses, and transferred the deceased soldiers back to Syria. Meanwhile, Syrian forces continued to fortify their positions at the border, raising concerns of further violence.

