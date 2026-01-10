Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Syrian Army Targets Last Kurdish Stronghold in Aleppo

The Syrian army plans to launch an operation against the last Kurdish-held district in Aleppo after Kurdish groups rejected demands to withdraw. The ceasefire efforts have failed, leading to increased violence in the region. International efforts focus on de-escalation as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:17 IST
Tensions Surge as Syrian Army Targets Last Kurdish Stronghold in Aleppo

The Syrian army announced plans to advance into the final Kurdish-controlled district of Aleppo on Friday after Kurdish groups defied a government demand to vacate the area as part of a ceasefire agreement. This move spotlights ongoing tensions within Syria following its destructive civil war while Kurdish forces continue to resist President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to centralize authority.

As violence persists, notably in Aleppo where Kurdish forces are resisting, at least nine civilians have died and over 140,000 people have fled. Despite a ceasefire declaration that sought Kurdish withdrawal to the northeastern Kurdish-held regions, the Kurdish councils of Aleppo have refused, emphasizing their commitment to defending their neighborhoods.

Amidst claims of Kurdish-led attacks, the Syrian army has resumed strikes and plans to forcibly take the remaining Kurdish districts. Internationally, France and the U.S. are urging de-escalation efforts, with diplomatic attempts aiming to ensure security for remaining Kurds and promote integration within Syria's central state framework.

TRENDING

1
EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

 Global
2
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

 Global
4
Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026