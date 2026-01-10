Tensions Surge as Syrian Army Targets Last Kurdish Stronghold in Aleppo

The Syrian army announced plans to advance into the final Kurdish-controlled district of Aleppo on Friday after Kurdish groups defied a government demand to vacate the area as part of a ceasefire agreement. This move spotlights ongoing tensions within Syria following its destructive civil war while Kurdish forces continue to resist President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to centralize authority.

As violence persists, notably in Aleppo where Kurdish forces are resisting, at least nine civilians have died and over 140,000 people have fled. Despite a ceasefire declaration that sought Kurdish withdrawal to the northeastern Kurdish-held regions, the Kurdish councils of Aleppo have refused, emphasizing their commitment to defending their neighborhoods.

Amidst claims of Kurdish-led attacks, the Syrian army has resumed strikes and plans to forcibly take the remaining Kurdish districts. Internationally, France and the U.S. are urging de-escalation efforts, with diplomatic attempts aiming to ensure security for remaining Kurds and promote integration within Syria's central state framework.