Supreme Court Strikes Golden Balance in Auroville Environmental Case

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned an NGT decision that had halted construction activities in Auroville, Chennai, due to a lack of environmental clearance. The court emphasized the importance of striking a 'golden balance' between the right to development and the right to a clean environment.

Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Prasanna B. Varale found fault with the NGT's April 2022 order that prevented the Auroville Foundation from continuing its township project. They noted that while environmental protection is crucial, the right to development is equally vital under the Constitution.

In a further critique of jurisdictional overreach, the court set aside a Madras High Court order pertaining to the Auroville Town Development Council. The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the importance of sustainable development as a means to achieve economic progress alongside ecological preservation.

