Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Golden Balance in Auroville Environmental Case

The Supreme Court overruled an NGT order halting construction in Auroville, emphasizing the need for balance between development and environmental protection. The court criticized the NGT's jurisdiction, favoring sustainable development and setting aside a related Madras High Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:43 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Golden Balance in Auroville Environmental Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned an NGT decision that had halted construction activities in Auroville, Chennai, due to a lack of environmental clearance. The court emphasized the importance of striking a 'golden balance' between the right to development and the right to a clean environment.

Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Prasanna B. Varale found fault with the NGT's April 2022 order that prevented the Auroville Foundation from continuing its township project. They noted that while environmental protection is crucial, the right to development is equally vital under the Constitution.

In a further critique of jurisdictional overreach, the court set aside a Madras High Court order pertaining to the Auroville Town Development Council. The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the importance of sustainable development as a means to achieve economic progress alongside ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025