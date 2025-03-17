Delhi Police Launches First-Ever Exam for Cyber SHO Appointments

In a historic move, Delhi Police announced the first-ever written examination for appointing Station House Officers at cyber police stations, transitioning from the traditional seniority-based selection process.

The upcoming test, set for March 18, aims to evaluate the technical and legal expertise of 122 aspiring candidates. This step is deemed necessary given the rising complexities of cybercrime investigations.

The comprehensive syllabus includes vital laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Information Technology Act. Officials anticipate that this strategic change will bolster cyber policing by selecting officers equipped with the right skills to tackle digital offences effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)