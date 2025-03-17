Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches First-Ever Exam for Cyber SHO Appointments

Delhi Police will hold a written exam to appoint Station House Officers for cyber police stations, marking a shift from the previous seniority-based selection. With 122 applicants, the exam will test candidates' technical and legal knowledge, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of cybercrime policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:50 IST
Delhi Police Launches First-Ever Exam for Cyber SHO Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Delhi Police announced the first-ever written examination for appointing Station House Officers at cyber police stations, transitioning from the traditional seniority-based selection process.

The upcoming test, set for March 18, aims to evaluate the technical and legal expertise of 122 aspiring candidates. This step is deemed necessary given the rising complexities of cybercrime investigations.

The comprehensive syllabus includes vital laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Information Technology Act. Officials anticipate that this strategic change will bolster cyber policing by selecting officers equipped with the right skills to tackle digital offences effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025