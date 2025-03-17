Indian Coast Guard: Safeguarding Lives and National Waters

The Indian Coast Guard has been at the forefront of maritime safety, rescuing over 11,700 individuals at sea since its establishment. A report delivered by a parliamentary panel underscores the agency's pivotal role in saving lives, with more than 4,000 search and rescue missions carried out during this period.

Chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, the Standing Committee on Defence presented the report in Parliament. The Ministry of Defence informed the panel about various operations by the ICG since its founding, highlighting the significant figures of lives saved and missions completed.

The Coast Guard's mandate under the 1978 Act encompasses maritime search and rescue, law enforcement, environment protection, and coastal security. Future investments include new vessels and equipment, following lessons learned from past maritime security challenges like the Mumbai attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)