DoT Partners with WhatsApp to Strengthen ‘Scam Se Bacho’ Initiative, Enhancing Digital Safety and Citizen Awareness

In a significant move towards bolstering digital safety and protecting citizens from online scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced an extended collaboration with WhatsApp under Meta’s safety initiative, ‘Scam Se Bacho.’ This joint effort aims to educate and empower users to recognize and report fraudulent communications, thereby enhancing cybersecurity and digital awareness across India.

As cybercrime and financial frauds grow more sophisticated, DoT has been actively taking measures to curb the misuse of telecom resources. One of its key initiatives, the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in), has been developed to empower citizens with tools to combat telecom-related fraud. The platform provides services such as reporting suspicious fraud calls and messages, tracking and blocking lost or stolen mobile handsets, and identifying registered mobile connections under an individual’s name.

Another pivotal tool in the fight against cybercrime is the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which facilitates bidirectional digital intelligence sharing with over 550 stakeholders, including banks, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and telecom service providers. This collaboration allows swift action against fraudulent activities involving telecom resources.

Strengthening Citizen Awareness with WhatsApp’s Support

Under the newly expanded partnership, WhatsApp will play a crucial role in amplifying digital safety efforts by integrating educational resources and awareness campaigns into its widely used messaging platform. The key components of this initiative include:

Train-the-Trainer Workshops : DoT officials, Sanchar Mitras, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), and field units will undergo comprehensive training to recognize and address digital fraud.

: DoT officials, Sanchar Mitras, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), and field units will undergo comprehensive training to recognize and address digital fraud. Integration of Sanchar Saathi Services on WhatsApp : Exploring ways to enable citizens to report suspicious communications and access fraud-prevention services directly via WhatsApp for wider outreach and ease of use.

: Exploring ways to enable citizens to report suspicious communications and access fraud-prevention services directly via WhatsApp for wider outreach and ease of use. Educational Content Development : WhatsApp will collaborate with DoT to create and distribute informative content, including tips to identify online scams, common fraud tactics, warning signs, and step-by-step reporting procedures.

: WhatsApp will collaborate with DoT to create and distribute informative content, including tips to identify online scams, common fraud tactics, warning signs, and step-by-step reporting procedures. Multilingual Accessibility: All educational materials will be translated into regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati, ensuring widespread accessibility and impact.

Leaders Emphasize the Importance of Digital Security

The expansion of this initiative was reinforced by a high-level meeting between Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta, and the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both leaders discussed the ongoing partnership between DoT and Meta and the effectiveness of the collaborative efforts in safeguarding Indian citizens from digital threats.

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, “As India continues to advance in digital transformation, ensuring the security of our citizens remains a top priority. Our partnership with Meta reaffirms our commitment to protecting people from fraudulent communications and cyber threats. By leveraging WhatsApp’s extensive digital reach, we are enhancing efforts to create a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem for all.”

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, Joel Kaplan added, “Preventing scams starts with awareness. Meta is heavily invested in using advanced technology to stay ahead of cybercriminals and providing users with the knowledge they need to protect themselves. By collaborating with the Department of Telecommunications, we aim to combine our technological expertise with the government’s dedication to digital security, empowering Indian citizens to stay informed and safe.”

DoT’s Ongoing Commitment to Preventing Cybercrime

DoT remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate the misuse of telecom resources. Through the Sanchar Saathi initiative, the department is equipping individuals with the tools to protect themselves from fraud while simultaneously working with stakeholders to enhance response mechanisms against cybercrime. The continued partnership with WhatsApp and Meta ensures that citizens across the country remain vigilant and prepared to tackle digital threats effectively.

The ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign is a testament to the proactive measures being taken to protect Indian users from fraudulent activities, reinforcing a safe and secure digital India. As this collaboration deepens, citizens can expect more robust digital safety solutions and greater access to fraud prevention resources, ultimately strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity framework.