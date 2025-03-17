Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for National SC/ST Welfare Legislation

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urges the Indian Centre to adopt a nationwide Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) Act. Highlighting underfunded SC/ST welfare, Siddaramaiah cites Karnataka's proactive regional measures aiming to address the discrepancy in central budget allocations versus population percentages.

Updated: 17-03-2025 22:05 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the Indian government to enact a nationwide Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) Act, aligning with state-level initiatives in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Siddaramaiah highlighted a significant shortfall in central government funding for SC/ST communities, urging that a federal policy aligns the budget allocation to the 25.2% SC/ST population, as opposed to the current 2.87% allocated. The central budget stands at Rs 48.2 trillion, out of which Rs 1.32 lakh crore targets SC/ST welfare.

He pointed to Karnataka's legal mandate under the SCSP-TSP Act that ensures 24% of their state budget matches the SC/ST demographic percentage while allotting Rs 42,018 crore for upcoming development measures. Siddaramaiah criticized the previous BJP regime for underutilizing earmarked funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

