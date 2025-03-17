Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Crackdown: Major SIM Card Fraud Network Unraveled

Rajasthan Police have dismantled a gang that procured mobile SIM cards in the names of illiterate laborers for cybercriminal activities. Two individuals have been arrested, and significant evidence, including 104 SIM cards and multiple mobile phones, has been seized. The fraud scheme is linked to numerous cyber fraud cases nationwide.

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police claim to have dismantled a gang procuring mobile SIM cards under false pretenses. The cards were acquired in the names of illiterate laborers and supplied to cybercriminals, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Among those apprehended is Rahul Kumar Jha, a mobile shop owner, alongside Mohammad Iqbal. The police have confiscated 104 SIM cards, along with an array of other incriminating items, including mobile phones, fingerprint scanners, and cheques.

Initial investigations have tied approximately 33 of the fraudulently issued 300 SIM cards to 38 cyber fraud cases across India, totaling a fraud value of over Rs 50 lakh. Officials estimate the overall fraud could escalate to crores with further investigation.

