Uganda’s Path to a Middle-Income Economy: Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Calls for Strategic Research and Institutional Growth

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has emphasized the critical role of research and institutional development in Uganda’s ambitious economic growth strategy. While presiding over the 22nd graduation ceremony at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) on Friday, March 14, 2025, Tayebwa outlined Uganda’s projected economic transformation, underscoring the need for strategic research and human capital investment.

Tayebwa reaffirmed Uganda’s goal of increasing its economy from the current US$55 billion to US$500 billion by 2040. He stated that this vision is anchored on key sectors, including agro-industrialization, tourism, mineral development, science, technology, and innovation. He urged UMI and other academic institutions to align their research efforts with these national priorities.

“Our growth strategy is based on sectors that will drive Uganda’s transformation into a middle-income economy. If you require our support on research, it must be aligned with national interests and the future plans of this country. I urge UMI to take the lead in ensuring that research is solution-driven and supports our economic goals,” Tayebwa said.

Prioritizing Career Growth and Institutional Development

In his address, Tayebwa called upon public institutions, particularly higher education institutions, to prioritize career growth for their employees. He acknowledged the current challenges faced by academic professionals regarding promotions and pledged government support in addressing this issue.

“It is a shame when you have an institution or a university where you do not promote academic professionals. Our focus now is to fund our universities so that they can promote their staff who meet their qualifications. I urge you to share your promotion plan with us [Parliament] so that we allocate the necessary funding,” Tayebwa noted.

He added that the government has committed to prioritizing promotional development in the upcoming financial year, recognizing that a well-motivated and highly skilled workforce is essential for national development.

Strengthening Academic Integrity and Research Impact

Tayebwa commended UMI’s leadership for strengthening the institution’s academic credibility by eliminating redundant courses and focusing on high-quality programs that produce competent professionals. He praised UMI for its role in training top managers who have contributed significantly to Uganda’s economic resilience and public service transformation.

“UMI has played a critical role in shaping our public service and civil society by producing highly skilled managers. The institute has helped build a resilient economy through its research and training programs. I urge the graduates to focus on problem-solving and innovative thinking as they transition into their careers,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized the importance of research and knowledge-driven policies in governance, urging graduates to leverage their academic training to drive impactful change.

Chancellor Katureebe Advocates for Alternative Justice Systems

Justice Bart Katureebe, UMI’s Chancellor and former Chief Justice of Uganda, called on Parliament to formalize the use of alternative justice systems, which he said are effective in resolving disputes at the community level. He argued that alternative mechanisms such as mediation, arbitration, and traditional dispute resolution methods can complement the formal judicial system, which is often overburdened and slow.

“The formal judicial system plays a pivotal role in dispensing justice, but it is often overburdened, slow, and sometimes inaccessible to marginalized communities. Alternative justice systems can offer more efficient and culturally relevant solutions,” Katureebe noted.

He further urged the graduates to continue engaging in research, particularly in areas that can enhance justice and governance in Uganda.

Record-Breaking Graduation: Over 3,000 Awarded Degrees and Diplomas

This year’s graduation ceremony marked another milestone for UMI, with a record-breaking 3,294 students receiving academic awards. Among them, six students were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, while 867 obtained master’s degrees. Additionally, 2,411 students earned postgraduate diplomas, and 10 were awarded ordinary diplomas.

The ceremony celebrated academic excellence and reaffirmed UMI’s commitment to producing professionals equipped with the skills necessary to drive Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

Conclusion

Uganda’s ambitious economic expansion plan requires strategic investment in research, human capital, and institutional growth. The Deputy Speaker’s call to action reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven economy. As UMI graduates step into the workforce, they are expected to contribute to Uganda’s transformation by leveraging their expertise in public service, business, and governance. The collaboration between academic institutions and policymakers will be crucial in ensuring that research and innovation drive Uganda’s economic progress toward middle-income status by 2040.