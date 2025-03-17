Left Menu

Dodik's Border Police Push Sparks Constitutional Crisis

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik announced plans to form a regional border police, escalating a legal and constitutional crisis. His actions defy a top Bosnian court and challenge the Dayton Peace Accords. This move intensifies tensions with the U.S. and EU, amid a backdrop of geopolitical rifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:33 IST
Dodik's Border Police Push Sparks Constitutional Crisis
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

In a contentious move, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik declared the creation of a border police force for his Serb-dominated region, deepening the constitutional crisis in Bosnia. This announcement follows a court order for his detention due to non-compliance with international peace mandates. Dodik's actions, including attempts to undermine state authority, pose significant challenges to the post-war balance established by the Dayton Peace Accords.

The Dayton Accords, a U.S.-brokered peace deal, divided Bosnia into the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, maintaining national unity through a weak central government. However, Dodik's latest initiatives seek to dismantle these reforms, as he pledges to reverse post-war progress and strengthen his region's autonomy, risking a rift that threatens the nation's delicate multi-ethnic peace.

This escalating dispute sees Dodik squaring off against Western powers, with backing from Russia and Serbia. His sentencing earlier this year, and the recent judicial order for his and other officials' arrest, have further inflamed tensions, especially as regional forces vow to shield them. Dodik's bold decision to visit Moscow underscores his defiance, signaling geopolitical ramifications in the Balkans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025