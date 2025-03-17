Dodik's Border Police Push Sparks Constitutional Crisis

In a contentious move, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik declared the creation of a border police force for his Serb-dominated region, deepening the constitutional crisis in Bosnia. This announcement follows a court order for his detention due to non-compliance with international peace mandates. Dodik's actions, including attempts to undermine state authority, pose significant challenges to the post-war balance established by the Dayton Peace Accords.

The Dayton Accords, a U.S.-brokered peace deal, divided Bosnia into the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, maintaining national unity through a weak central government. However, Dodik's latest initiatives seek to dismantle these reforms, as he pledges to reverse post-war progress and strengthen his region's autonomy, risking a rift that threatens the nation's delicate multi-ethnic peace.

This escalating dispute sees Dodik squaring off against Western powers, with backing from Russia and Serbia. His sentencing earlier this year, and the recent judicial order for his and other officials' arrest, have further inflamed tensions, especially as regional forces vow to shield them. Dodik's bold decision to visit Moscow underscores his defiance, signaling geopolitical ramifications in the Balkans.

