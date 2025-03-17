Left Menu

Maldives Judicial Shake-Up: Supreme Court Bench Reduction Under Scrutiny

The Maldivian Parliament has directed an amendment to reduce the Supreme Court bench from seven to five justices to the Judiciary Committee for further evaluation. This move, initiated by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu's reconsideration request, has sparked international attention due to its implications on judicial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:34 IST
The Maldivian Parliament is currently revisiting an amendment to the Judicature Act, which seeks to reduce the Supreme Court bench from seven to five justices. This referral to the Judiciary Committee followed a call for reconsideration by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, aimed at ensuring judicial reforms align with constitutional provisions.

President Muizzu's decision to send back the amendment was driven by his consultations with the Attorney General's Office. The bill's redirection coincided with international reports addressing the suspension of judges, highlighting tensions between the ruling party and opposition members. Former Supreme Court Judge Husnu Suood has called for intervention from global bodies to preserve judicial independence amidst these developments.

The ruling People's National Congress and opposition factions remain at odds, with accusations of political maneuvering overshadowing legislative reforms. As the Judiciary Committee begins a thorough review, the outcome could reshape the judicial landscape while addressing concerns over unconstitutional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

