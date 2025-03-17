Maldives Judicial Shake-Up: Supreme Court Bench Reduction Under Scrutiny

The Maldivian Parliament is currently revisiting an amendment to the Judicature Act, which seeks to reduce the Supreme Court bench from seven to five justices. This referral to the Judiciary Committee followed a call for reconsideration by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, aimed at ensuring judicial reforms align with constitutional provisions.

President Muizzu's decision to send back the amendment was driven by his consultations with the Attorney General's Office. The bill's redirection coincided with international reports addressing the suspension of judges, highlighting tensions between the ruling party and opposition members. Former Supreme Court Judge Husnu Suood has called for intervention from global bodies to preserve judicial independence amidst these developments.

The ruling People's National Congress and opposition factions remain at odds, with accusations of political maneuvering overshadowing legislative reforms. As the Judiciary Committee begins a thorough review, the outcome could reshape the judicial landscape while addressing concerns over unconstitutional practices.

