Indian Railways: A Global Leader in Innovation, Sustainability, and Passenger Services

Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the Rajya Sabha today, detailing the Indian Railways’ milestones, ongoing projects, and future plans. The discussion revolved around safety enhancements, modernization efforts, financial stability, and the global recognition of Indian Railways in manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Affordable Fares and Passenger Subsidies

Shri Vaishnaw emphasized that Indian Railways continues to provide high-quality services at minimal fares, making rail travel accessible to all. He pointed out that Indian railway fares remain significantly lower than those of neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, in comparison to Western nations, where train fares are often 10 to 20 times higher, India’s railway pricing remains heavily subsidized.

He revealed that the actual cost per kilometer for a passenger train journey in India is ₹1.38, whereas passengers are charged only 73 paise. This translates to a government-provided subsidy of 47%. In the financial year 2022-23, this subsidy amounted to ₹57,000 crore, and for 2023-24, it increased to approximately ₹60,000 crore. The government’s commitment remains firm in ensuring affordable travel while simultaneously improving services and safety.

Electrification and Sustainability: Aiming for Net Zero

The Union Minister underscored the critical role of railway electrification in stabilizing energy costs despite increasing passenger and freight loads. He reiterated Indian Railways’ ambitious goals of achieving ‘Scope 1 Net Zero’ by 2025 and ‘Scope 2 Net Zero’ by 2030, highlighting India’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

As part of its green initiatives, the Indian Railways has been ramping up electrification efforts, transitioning from diesel-powered locomotives to energy-efficient electric trains. The push toward renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is also a key focus in ensuring sustainability and reducing carbon footprints.

Indian Railways: A Global Export Powerhouse

Shri Vaishnaw proudly announced that India’s railway manufacturing sector is gaining international recognition. The export of locomotives from the Madhepura factory in Bihar will soon commence. Passenger coaches are already being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while locomotives have been shipped to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Additionally, bogie underframes are being exported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia, while propulsion parts are reaching markets in France, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy.

The past year saw India producing 1,400 locomotives—more than the combined output of the United States and Europe. Additionally, 2 lakh new freight wagons have been added to the railway network, reinforcing India’s role as a global railway manufacturing hub.

Freight Transport: Strengthening India’s Logistics Sector

Freight transportation remains a key priority for Indian Railways, with the Minister announcing that by the end of this financial year, Indian Railways will have transported 1.6 billion tons of cargo. This places India among the top three freight transporters globally, alongside China and the United States.

The massive freight capacity expansion reflects the government’s vision of positioning Indian Railways as a leading force in global logistics. Improved rail connectivity and efficiency will significantly contribute to economic growth by reducing transportation costs and enhancing supply chain management.

Railway Safety Enhancements and Infrastructure Investments

Highlighting safety measures, Shri Vaishnaw noted that 41,000 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches have been manufactured to replace the older ICF (Integral Coach Factory) models. The transition to LHB coaches will enhance passenger safety due to their improved crashworthiness.

Key safety measures under implementation include:

Long Rails: Reduction in track failures and derailments.

Reduction in track failures and derailments. Electronic Interlocking Systems: Modernized signaling for improved safety and operational efficiency.

Modernized signaling for improved safety and operational efficiency. Fog Safety Devices: Advanced equipment to aid train drivers during poor visibility conditions.

Advanced equipment to aid train drivers during poor visibility conditions. Kavach System: India’s indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), designed to prevent accidents through automatic braking and train control mechanisms.

New Trains and Expansion of Passenger Services

As part of ongoing modernization efforts, 50 new ‘Namo Bharat’ trains are being manufactured. These will offer both AC and non-AC compartments for short-distance travel, improving regional connectivity.

The Minister reiterated the government’s focus on prioritizing the needs of the common man. To support the underprivileged and rural population, the number of general (non-AC) coaches is being increased by 2.5 times compared to AC coaches. As per the current production plan, 17,000 non-AC coaches are in the pipeline, ensuring affordable travel options for a vast segment of the population.

Investigating Recent Railway Incidents and Ensuring Future Safety

Addressing concerns over the recent accident at New Delhi Railway Station, Shri Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that a high-level committee has been appointed to investigate the incident. CCTV footage has been secured, and testimonies from around 300 people are being reviewed. Immediate steps are being taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Financial Strength and Future Growth Prospects

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience. The Minister stated that railway revenue now stands at ₹2.78 lakh crore, while expenses amount to ₹2.75 lakh crore. This financial equilibrium ensures that Indian Railways can cover major expenses independently without external funding.

Government investments have played a crucial role in railway expansion and safety measures. The budgetary support for Indian Railways has surged from ₹25,000 crore to over ₹2.5 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, leading to substantial improvements in railway infrastructure and service quality.

Conclusion: A Modern, Safe, and Environmentally Friendly Future

In his closing remarks, Shri Vaishnaw assured the Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways will continue its transformation into a more modern, safe, and sustainable transportation system. With record-breaking infrastructure investments, increasing passenger and freight capacity, and enhanced safety measures, Indian Railways is poised to be a global leader in the rail sector.

As the backbone of India’s transportation network, Indian Railways is not just facilitating economic growth but also setting new benchmarks in technological advancements, sustainability, and passenger services. The future of Indian Railways is bright, driven by innovation, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to serving the nation.