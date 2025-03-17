Vigilante Justice: Man Thrashed with Shoes by Village Panchayat

An incident of vigilante justice has emerged from Mahavalipur, where a village panchayat allegedly sanctioned the punishment of an elderly man named Tiratpal. Accused of harassing a 30-year-old woman, Tiratpal was reportedly attacked with shoes as ordered by the local authority.

The episode unfolded on Saturday when the woman involved in the incident claimed that Tiratpal harassed her. Following her complaint, the village panchayat convened and decided on immediate action against him.

The police have taken legal action against Tiratpal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault. Despite the video evidence circulating on social media, there has been no official complaint received regarding the panchayat's controversial decision, said SHO Rajesh Dhangar.

(With inputs from agencies.)