Vigilante Justice: Man Thrashed with Shoes by Village Panchayat

An elderly man in Mahavalipur village was allegedly beaten with shoes by a local panchayat after being accused of harassing a woman. Police have filed a complaint against the man, identified as Tiratpal, who is now absconding. No formal complaint against the panchayat's decision has been lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of vigilante justice has emerged from Mahavalipur, where a village panchayat allegedly sanctioned the punishment of an elderly man named Tiratpal. Accused of harassing a 30-year-old woman, Tiratpal was reportedly attacked with shoes as ordered by the local authority.

The episode unfolded on Saturday when the woman involved in the incident claimed that Tiratpal harassed her. Following her complaint, the village panchayat convened and decided on immediate action against him.

The police have taken legal action against Tiratpal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault. Despite the video evidence circulating on social media, there has been no official complaint received regarding the panchayat's controversial decision, said SHO Rajesh Dhangar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

