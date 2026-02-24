Scindia Seeks Swift Action in Delhi Racial Harassment Case

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia has strongly condemned the recent incident of alleged racial harassment involving three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi, calling it “profoundly shameful” and “unacceptable in today’s world.”

“No Place for Prejudice in Society”

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Minister said discrimination, intimidation and prejudice based on identity have no place in a modern and inclusive India.

He emphasised that such acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively to uphold constitutional values and protect citizens’ dignity.

Immediate Intervention with Delhi Police

Shri Scindia spoke over the telephone with:

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

The Commissioner of Delhi Police

During the conversations, he sought immediate and stringent action in the matter. The Minister has been assured that strict action will be taken and that the accused will be apprehended swiftly.

Safety of Northeast Citizens “Paramount”

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens from the North Eastern Region, Scindia stated that any injustice against them will not be tolerated.

“The safety and dignity of our sisters and brothers from the North East remain paramount,” he affirmed.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for continued sensitisation, stronger enforcement against hate-based offences, and greater awareness to ensure inclusivity and respect for India’s diverse communities.