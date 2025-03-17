Trump's Ultimatum: Iran Held Accountable for Houthi Strikes in Yemen

President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Iran, holding it responsible for attacks carried out by the Houthi group it backs in Yemen. This statement comes as his administration expands the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East during his tenure.

In response to Houthi threats to international shipping, the U.S. has launched a fresh series of airstrikes, escalating tensions in the region. Targets included the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate. Trump's assertion signals a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing accountability towards Iran.

The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with at least 53 lives claimed and significant numbers injured. The conflict disrupts global commerce, with Houthi attacks forcing costly diversions around southern Africa. As diplomatic efforts face hurdles, the region anticipates a protracted period of heightened conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)