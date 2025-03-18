EU's Billion-Euro Commitment: A Lifeline for Syria

The European Union is taking a decisive step to aid Syria during these turbulent times. Announced by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday, the EU pledged 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion) to assist Syria and its surrounding regions, emphasizing the continent's dedication to addressing crises beyond its borders.

"The EU and its partners just pledged 5.8 billion euros for Syria and its neighbours. This will support Syria at a crucial time of transition and address the dire needs on the ground," Kallas conveyed on the social media platform X, highlighting the importance of this funding in the current geopolitical context.

The pledge takes place against the backdrop of increasing violence in Syria. The country's security forces, under assault from militants loyal to ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, are struggling with the aftermath of enduring conflicts. As tensions escalate, the EU's financial intervention could prove vital for the region's fragile stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)