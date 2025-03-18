Tensions Erupt in Nagpur as Violence Follows Rumours

In Nagpur, tensions soared as violence erupted following rumours of a religious book being burned during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Numerous homes, vehicles, and a clinic were vandalized, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders across several city areas.

The unrest began around 7:30 p.m. Monday, with agitators hurling stones at police. The situation further escalated in the Hansapuri area, where mobs set vehicles ablaze and damaged properties. Law enforcement has since detained 15 individuals in connection with the riots, while local government appeals for calm.

Officials, including Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, are set to visit affected areas to assess the damage. Residents are demanding swift police action against those responsible for the chaos, which has left several injured and caused widespread fear and displacement in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)